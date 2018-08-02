‘Shrek’ opens tonight

The Trumbull Youth Association (TYA) presents “Shrek the Musical” August 2-5 at the Trumbull High School auditorium. This is the 49th annual summer production for the organization.

“Shrek the Musical” is a combination of songs and dance numbers, including “What’s Up, Duloc,” “Morning Person,” “I Know It’s Today,” “Freak Flag,” and “I’m a Believer.” During its Broadway run, “Shrek” entertained audiences for more than 12 months, and received nominations for eight Tonys, 11 Drama Desk Awards, and four Oliver Awards, including Best Musical.

Based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture by William Steig, “Shrek” follows the story of the ogre named Shrek, who, with the help from a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess, finds himself on a journey to discover the true beauty within himself.

Director Brett Boles returns for his sixth production with TYA. He said the most exciting aspect of Shrek was its appeal to all ages.

“A family-friendly musical about true beauty, acceptance, and friendship…how can you go wrong?” he said.

Every summer, more than 70 cast and 30 crew members, ranging in ages from 13-21, work together with theater professionals, parents and volunteers to provide Trumbull with a full Broadway-style musical complete with sets, costumes, props and a live orchestra. Additionally, a junior program is offered for youths entering grades five through eight. For more information about TYA visit trumbullyouth.org.

Performances are at 8 p.m. August 2, 3, and 4, and 2 p.m. August 4 and 5. Tickets can be purchased in advance at trumbullyouth.org or at the door. All seats are $20.