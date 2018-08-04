Food: Summer sips

Despite the recent deluge that’s been keeping the sun at bay, summer’s not over yet. Since it’s 5 o’clock somewhere, I decided to have a little fun with my blender.

Whether you’re mixing drinks for a party or just having a relaxing night with friends (let’s be real, who wants to deal with the mad dash to the bar and the flailing elbows that accompany Happy Hour?), here’s a few cocktail ideas to help you beat the heat this month. For those that don’t imbibe, I noted ways to make the drinks more child-friendly where possible.

Peach Pineapple Boozy Slush Peach Pineapple Boozy Slush

1 ½ cups frozen peaches

1 ½ cups frozen pineapple

2 shots Malibu rum

2 shots vodka (regular or flavored)

2 shots of peach schnapps

maraschino cherries (optional)

grenadine (optional)

Wishing you were sitting on a far away island, sipping something decadently fruity on the beach? Same here, unfortunately island vacations are not always in the budget. In an effort to mimic the effect, blend the frozen fruit together with the alcohol. To make it thicker add ice as desired (it already will feel nice and frosty from the frozen fruit). Top with maraschino cherries or grenadine if desired. If you want to share this with the under-21 crowd, replace the booze with peach and pineapple juice.

Frozen Jack and Coke

2 cans of Coke

6 oz. Jack Daniels

6 oz. limeade/lime soda

Pour the Coke, whiskey and limeade into a blender with ice. To mix a stronger drink, freeze the Coke in an ice cube tray before blending. Purists can always skip the limeade; I just think it gives it a slightly more summery vibe.

Buzzed Strawberry Lemonade Buzzed Strawberry Lemonade

3 cups frozen strawberries

3 cups water

¾ cup lemon juice

¾ cup vodka

⅓ cup peach schnapps

Pour all of the ingredients into the blender. To make it child-friendly, just remove the vodka and schnapps. Add ice if you’re craving more of a slushy texture.