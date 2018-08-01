BRYC fundraiser to benefit Bridgeport Rescue Mission and Operation Hope

Early bird tickets are on sale for the 1st annual Taste, Sip & Support, presented by Black Rock Yacht Club on Saturday, Sept. 22, from noon-4 p.m., at 80 Grovers Avenue, Bridgeport.

The event, for those ages 21 and up, features chef creations, signature cocktails, and waterfront views, while raising funds for the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, Foodshare and Operation Hope, as well as scholarships to the CT Chefs Association and Lincoln Culinary Institute.

According to Feeding America’s 2016 report, nearly 91,000 people are food insecure in Fairfield County, and DataHaven reports that 25% of Bridgeport’s population aged 18 or more is food insecure in its 2015 Community Wellbeing Survey.

“This is a terrific opportunity to showcase Connecticut’s culinary talent, offer a great community experience and provide critical funds for our neighbors in need,” said Dan Post-Kennedy, Black Rock Yacht Club’s general manager.

Early bird tickets are on sale through Aug. 31 to save $10; ticket cost will rise to $65 beginning Sept. 1. Visit http://blackrockyc.org/fundraiser to purchase tickets and learn more.