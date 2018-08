Police have charged a 20-year-old Texas woman with fourth-degree larceny after she and a juvenile accomplice tried to steal Pokémon cards from the Target inside Westfield mall July 26.

Police said Natalie Mann, of Allen, Texas, and the juvenile took the cards to the Starbucks inside Target, unwrap the cards, then place them into shopping bags. The total value of the cards was $1,496.

Bond for Mann was $1,000 for court August 6.