Commission talks Trumbull Day highs and lows, sets 2019 dates

With a few weeks to reflect on Trumbull Day 2018, event commissioners counted plenty of positives, and concluded that the biggest negative was the one thing they could do nothing about — the weather.

“I think we expected pros and cons,” said Kathy McGannon, clerk of the Trumbull Day Commission. “Anything the was within in the commission control went very,very well. We have had wonderful, positive feedback from residents about the event and requests to it again next year.”

The planned three-day event at Trumbull High had to be downsized when heavy rain left the fields sopping Thursday. Sunday’s scorching heat also may have kept people away during the afternoon.

The commission, at its July 10 meeting, reviewed the positives and negatives of the event. The Positives included the fireworks display, the bands and other entertainment, the variety of food trucks, and cooperation received from the school board, town departments and fire and EMS volunteers.

Other than the weather, the biggest negative was the event’s continuity, with a Saturday marching band competition forcing organizers into an awkward Thursday, Friday, Sunday schedule. This should not be an issue next year as organizers are already planning to hold the 2019 Trumbull Day on Friday, June 29 and Saturday, June 30.

Some on the commission thought there were actually too many food trucks at the event, with about two dozen trucks at this year’s event.

McGannon said she had received positive feedback from the food truck operators.

“Most of the food vendors were happy,” McGannon said.

Commissioners voted to reduce the number of trucks at next year’s event to a 12 food vendors and no more than five dessert trucks.

Other changes suggested for next year’s event included outreach and transportation for senior citizens, better event advertising, more local bands, a kids corner-type area with games and face-painting, and a barbecue cook-off.

McGannon said the experience of planning this year’s event, plus the feedback received, would pay off next year.

“I have a great commission, and all of are coming back again next year,” she said.