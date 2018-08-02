Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

CLOSED SUNDAYS

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Very, Very, Very Basic Internet Searching — Friday, Aug. 3, 10-11:30 a.m. This lecture-demonstration offers a starting-from-scratch introduction to searching the Internet. Free. Register.

Mindful Meditation at Lunchtime — Monday, Aug. 6, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. QandA. Details online. Free. Register for noon or 1 p.m.

Pizza and Movie Night for Teens — Ready Player One. Monday, Aug. 6, 5-7:30 p.m. After a teen unlocks the first key to controlling a virtual-reality world, he is targeted by an evil corporation and must enlist his friends to fight back. PG-13. 140 min. Pizza served. Free. Register.

The Power of Google Docs — Tuesday, Aug. 7, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Learn to use Google’s word processing product and its advantages over Microsoft Word. Presenter will show collaboration features, sharing documents, composing, saving, etc. in this free tool. Details online. Free. Register.

Adult Summer Reading Challenge continues — Complete a game card to win prizes. Details online.

Teen Summer Reading Monopoly — Teen Edition. Kids going into Grade 6-12. Complete reading challenges and attend teen programs to earn raffle tickets. Five teens will each win a $50 Amazon gift card. Rules, deadlines, and details at Children’s section.

Children’s

Edward Leonard: Fun with Rhythms — All ages. Saturday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m.-noon. An educational drum circle designed to teach the fundamentals of music and rhythm. Play drums and handheld percussion instruments from around the world. Free. Register.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Aug. 7, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Children’s Summer Reading Continues — Read a book, move along the game board, and get monopoly money to buy prizes. Details online.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, Aug. 6, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Aug. 8, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Art Attack! Twisted Color Theory — Ages 5 and up. Thursday, Aug. 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Active art classes where children move and create. Energize the body and mind by exploring color theory. Free. Register.

