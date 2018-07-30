Trumbull Times

Uncle celebrates 99th birthday thanks to Trumbull Helps

By Julie Miller on July 30, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Photo contributed by Larry Flood

Larry Flood, who is an uncle to three generations of nieces and nephews, celebrated his 99th birthday on Saturday, July 14 at the Maefair Health Care Center.

This celebration almost didn’t take place. In March, Flood was felled by a dangerous infection. Once he returned from the hospital, niece Patricia Lungi didn’t want him to be alone. But unable to drive, she needed a miracle. She found it in Trumbull Helps. Each day for the past few months, volunteers have driven her to and from Maefair to watch baseball games, peruse old yearbooks and cards, and talk over old times with her uncle.

Led by Jeffrey Kunkel, Trumbull Helps provides assistance to anyone in Trumbull with a need, including providing food for people in the Rescue Mission and Stern Village. Trumbull Helps volunteers are ready to assist, just as they did Flood and his family.

For more information, visit trumbullhelps.org.

