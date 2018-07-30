Letter — Gaudiano steps up again

I moved to Trumbull as an empty nester in 2010, and decided a good way to meet good people was to volunteer where I could. This is how I first met Ashley Gaudiano — attending a Trumbull Democratic Town Committee meeting, working in support of improving the tone and manner of discourse in our own community, as well as to return Trumbull to solid financial practices and planning.

What success – Ashley is most certainly good people (smart too)!

She attended, she contributed, she stepped up and ran for Town Council Representative in District 4, where I was privileged to vote for her. Since becoming a member of the town council, she engages all matters before her with candor, integrity and transparency.

In addition to her town council responsibilities, Ashley is a licensed attorney and small business owner who works with non-profit organizations across the state through her consulting firm. She knows first-hand that Connecticut needs to implement sensible spending cuts, invest in infrastructure and generate new sources of revenue.

Ashley knows this and is committed to work towards a better future for Connecticut because she cannot sit on the sidelines when she knows she can dig in and make a difference for us all.

Vote for Ashley Gaudiano for State Representative in the 134th District on November 6. We are lucky she is stepping up again.

Susan Schaaf, District 4

Democratic Town Committee