Two-year-old spayed female cat now available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

Dina

Dina is a 2-year-old spayed female cat. She had kittens, who have all found their new homes, and now she is looking for her new home. She is a super sweet cat. Come visit Dina and many other cats and kittens as well as some dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.