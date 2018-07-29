Trumbull National wins LaMotta baseball championship

Trumbull National 12s, District 2 runners-up, defeated Norwalk 14-4 to earn the LaMotta Little League Tournament title in Stamford.
Trumbull faced District 1 teams from Darien, Ridgefield, Stamford and Norwalk.
