Trumbull National wins LaMotta baseball championship

By Trumbull Times on July 29, 2018 in Sports Features, Youth Sports ·

Trumbull National players are Sean Francoeur, Jackson DePino, Hayden Brill, Luca Antonio, Matthew Wood, Jeff Kraus, Henry Berrien, John Duda, A.J. Albaladejo, Jett Daly, Ben Miller, Charlie Krasinski, and Jake Colucci. Manager Matthew Wood was assisted by coaches Pete Kraus and Mitch DePino.

Trumbull National 12s, District 2 runners-up, defeated Norwalk 14-4 to earn the LaMotta Little League Tournament title in Stamford.

Trumbull faced District 1 teams from Darien, Ridgefield, Stamford and Norwalk. 

