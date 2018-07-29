Trumbull Times

Brakettes sweep twin bill, host Saints Tuesday

July 29, 2018

Lauren Pitney had two hits and drove in two runs in a 12-4 win over the Spirit. — Kathy Gage photo

The Stratford Brakettes combined for 29 hits in a doubleheader sweep Sunday over the host Lyons Spirit by scores of 12-4 and 4-1.

Gabby Laccona, of Stamford, added her name into the Brakettes record book with a 5-for-5 performance at the plate in the first game. She joins seven other former Brakettes to post a similar outing, the last occurring in 2012 by Alisha Heronema.

Trailing 4-0 after four innings, the Brakettes did all their scoring in the final three frames, highlighted by a seven-run seventh inning when they had eight hits.

Casey Harding went 3-for-4, while Jolie Duffner, Lauren Pitney of Ansonia, Gretchen Bunovsky of Monroe and Megan Hodgdon all had two hits. Duffner drove in four runs and Pitney two. Brandice Balschmiter (10-2) was the winning pitcher.

In the nightcap, Kaysee Talcik (12-0) of Shelton, pitched a three-hitter and struck out five. Pitney homered, while Alex Heinen had two doubles and drove in two runs and Duffner also had two hits.

The Spirit record fell to 20-11.

The Brakettes raised their overall record to 39-3 with their 10th straight win.

They close the regular season Tuesday night with a 6:30 game against the defending Women’s Major Softball National champion St. Louis Saints at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

In the 8 p.m. nightcap, Team Connecticut and XTreme Chaos meet.

All Stratford residents are invited guests of the Brakettes free of charge.

The 10th annual WMS tournament is set for Aug. 2-5 at DeLuca Field with nine teams entered.

