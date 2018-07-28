Pisces to help raise money for cancer treatment fund

Two relay teams from the Trumbull Pisces will be participating in St. Vincent’s Swim Across the Sound on Saturday, Aug. 4, to raise money for the hospitals cancer treatment fund. This year marks the sixth consecutive summer that the Pisces have competed in St. Vincent’s event.

The Pisces Pride team will be led by the Pisces head coach Bill Strickland. Joining him will be Liam Crecca, Jackie Dale, Cameron Kosak, Julia Nevins and Liz Stoelzel

Coach Colleen Carroll will lead the Pisces Strong team, along with Blake Asaro, Grace Carravone, Norah Hampford, Anna Haydostian and Erin Racicot.

Each team will embark on a 15.5 mile relay style swim across Long Island Sound from Port Jefferson, New York into Captain’s Cove, Bridgeport. Most importantly though, the teams are working hard in their fundraising efforts in order to meet their combined goal of $15,000. The money raised for Swim Across the Sound is used to offset the financial burden for those undergoing cancer treatments.

“The Pisces swimmers are truly committed athletes and work hard all year round to complete at the highest level individually and as a team,” coach Strickland said. “Each summer it is an honor for them to step away from the pool and be able to use their talents to help raise money for others as they fight this disease.”

If you would like to contribute to their campaign, please visit the Foundation’s website: https://give.stvincents.org/marathon2018 and search by team name Pisces Pride or Pisces Strong to make an online donation.