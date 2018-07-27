Trumbull Times

Letter — Debate featured four gentlemen, and Stefanowski

By Joe Pifko on July 27, 2018 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections ·

I attended the debate [Tuesday] co-sponsored by SHU and Hearst Media. The most interesting part of the experience was not what went on inside the hall, but what I saw outside.

All the candidates had lawn signs posted and people waving banners. Only one candidate stooped to having a childlike, name calling derogatory poster attacking the other candidates. What is most interesting is that that candidate prides himself in not being a politician.

Well Mr. Stefanowski, the other candidates were gentlemen and did not stoop to name-calling banners as you did. Isn’t it a sad commentary on our political process that a rich guy with a slick marketing campaign can get this far in the process.

Joe Pifko, District 4

Republican Town Committee

