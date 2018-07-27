Fans select best moment from 2017-18 season

The fans have spoken and selected the top choice in the 2017-18 CIAC Championship NFHS Network Moment voting on CIACsports.com.

The final seconds of the Class L boys lacrosse state championship game in which Ridgefield made one final defensive stand to claim the title and snap Darien’s 76-match winning streak earned the top spot in the voting.

More than 1,200 votes were cast online and on social media for the competition, which featured 20 top plays or critical moments from championships streamed by the NFHS Network.

An extended story about the game and the winning video clip are both available at CIACsports.com at this link: http://casci.ac/3651.

The other choices voted in the top-5 were also featured on CIACsports.com and links to those write-ups are available below.

CIAC Championship Moments Top-5

#2 – New Fairfield gets critical defensive stop in girls lacrosse final:

casci.ac/3649

#3 – State title buzzer beater for Isabella Ragaini and East Haven:

casci.ac/3648

#4 – Goal in final seconds sends Lewis Mills to boys soccer title:

casci.ac/3646

#5 – Waterford’s Mikey Buscetto puts on a show in boys basketball final:

casci.ac/3645