July and August programs listed at the Trumbull Senior Center

The following programs are listed for July and August at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

July

AARP Safe Drivers Course — Friday, July 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $15 members and $20 non-members. Checks only. RSVP

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, July 27, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our July birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. Sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP

Super Bingo — Friday, July 27, 1-3 p.m., (bus leaves at 2:30 p.m.) $5 gift cards and refreshments. RSVP. Sponsored by the Senior Commission and SYNERGY Homecare.

Monitor My Health — Diabetes and Heart Disease Prevention Program. Monday, July 30,1 p.m. Join Dr. Wade, MD, and Dr. Hershberge, ND, L.AC., RN, to discuss the updated, research-based strategies to prevent or delay the onset and progression of diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. RSVP

August

Aging in Place Successfully — Simple strategies to make you and your home safe. Thursday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m. Join Audrey Brenya of Solace Care and Debra Spross of Spross Consulting & Stay Put Strategies, LLC for a talk about common obstacles and simple strategy suggestions to make your home safer and easier to navigate and reduce your risk of falls. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP.

Lunch and Bingo at Maefair — Tuesday, Aug. 14, noon. Visit our friends from Maefair Health Care Center for a game of Bingo and stay for lunch. RSVP.

Alcohol and Medication Safety Program — Wednesday, Aug. 15, 10:30 a.m. Join Alcohol Awareness and Education Coordinators, Tony Lota and Hugh Cochrane, from Dichello Distributors, Inc., for an informative presentation on safety tips for proper alcohol consumption and medication management. RSVP.

Veteran Benefits Screening — Tuesday, Aug. 21, 12:30 p.m. Ramon Agusto, from Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, returns to screen Veterans and their surviving spouses for all Veteran’s benefits. Bring your discharge papers. Membership is not required to meet Ramon. RSVP.

The Dining Room Summer Picnic — Tuesday, Aug. 21, 11:45 p.m. Catered by A Pinch of Salt. Suggested donation $3.25. Reservations must be made two days in advance by calling 203-378-3086. Call for the menu. Music played by DJ Al Song.

Ice Cream Social and Senior Selfie Day to End Alzheimer’s — Wednesday, Aug. 22, 1 p.m. Join us for an ice cream social and come snap a photo and party with us for a great cause. SYNERGY Home Care will donate $5 to the Alzheimer’s Association for every selfie/picture taken. The music will be playing and refreshments/ice cream will be served. RSVP. A photo release form will have to be signed if you would like your picture taken and posted on Facebook.

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, Aug. 24, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our August birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.

Super Bingo — Friday, Aug. 24, 1-3 p.m. Bus leaves at 2:30 p.m. $5 gift cards and refreshments. RSVP. Sponsored by the Senior Commission and SYNERGY Homecare.

Lunch and Learn — New to Medicare, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 10:30 a.m. Are you new to Medicare? Do you have specific questions? Join Sharon Gesek from the Southwestern CT Agency on Aging for an informative presentation on Medicare. Lunch will be provided by Right at Home. RSVP.

Lunch and Movie — Friday, Aug. 31, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: Wonder Wheel. This romantic drama takes place in the 1950s at Coney Island with a waitress who tries to find out the true meaning of love and life. Starring: Kate Winslet RSVP.