Free program on ‘toxins in the home and garden’ Aug. 6

The Olde Ripton Garden Club will be presenting a program on limiting exposure to toxins around your home and garden. Gary Ginsberg, a toxicologist at Yale & UConn will be presenting. He is also the co-author of What’s Toxic, What’s Not.

Toxics chemicals exist in many consumer items and this program describes the most important steps to decreasing exposure to risky chemicals and contaminants such as mold and radon. Garden Club members say this will be a highly interactive presentation in which all your questions will be answered.

The Olde Ripton Garden Club will present this program at their Monday, Aug. 6 meeting. The program is open to the public and will be held at Plumb Memorial Library at 10 a.m. in the Community Room (downstairs),65 Wooster Street, Shelton. Visitor fee is $5 and includes lunch.

A member drive is currently underway for the Club. The Olde Ripton Garden Club is open for new members to join at any level of gardening – from beginner to master gardener. Projects include working on community gardens around town, holiday decorating at public buildings in Shelton, a garden therapy program with seniors, and youth gardening in Shelton schools. Annual dues for membership will be collected in September and are $35 for the year. (no meeting January & February). Meetings include speakers, a light lunch, great conversation and friendly activities. Interested parties are invited to attend a meeting to see if they want to join. For more information visit www.olderiptongardenclub.org.