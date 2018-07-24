Fencing: Alex Liao earns gold medal

Alex Liao competed at the Summer Nationals in St. Louis, where the rising sophomore at Trumbull High earned a gold medal.

Liao has been fencing for three years and his cumulative point total qualified him with a C rating for nationals.

“Alex is is well on his way to making an imprint in the fencing world,” Phil Brillant, the fencing coach/representative for Candlewood Fencing Center, said. “He qualified for and competed in the Junior Olympics tournament this past spring, and has made four appearances at the Summer Nationals Tournament.

“Alex earned his C rating in a tournament in which he took home a bronze medal this past April. He has competed in two North American Cup (NACs) so far in his career, with a pair of first-place finishes in recent regional events.”

