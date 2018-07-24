Trumbull Times

Fencing: Alex Liao earns gold medal

By Bill Bloxsom on July 24, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Alex Liao won a gold medal at the Summer Nationals.

Alex Liao competed at the Summer Nationals in St. Louis, where the rising sophomore at Trumbull High earned a gold medal.

Liao has been fencing for three years and his cumulative point total qualified him with a C rating for nationals.

“Alex is is well on his way to making an imprint in the fencing world,” Phil Brillant, the fencing coach/representative for Candlewood Fencing Center, said. “He qualified for and competed in the Junior Olympics tournament this past spring, and has made four appearances at the Summer Nationals Tournament.

“Alex earned his C rating in a tournament in which he took home a bronze medal this past April. He has competed in two North American Cup (NACs) so far in his career, with a pair of first-place finishes in recent regional events.”

There are three forms of modern fencing, each of which uses a different kind of weapon and has different rules; thus the sport itself is divided into three competitive scenes: foil, épée, and sabre. Most competitive fencers choose to specialize in one weapon only.

