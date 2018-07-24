Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 26-Aug. 1, 2018

By Julie Miller on July 24, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, July 26-Aug. 1, 2018

12 a.m. — Suns of Walrus gazebo concert

1:30 a.m. — The Bernadettes gazebo concert

3:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance July 12 meeting

4:45 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission July 17 meeting

6:45 a.m. — Doug Jones: The Music in My Life

8 a.m. — Fraud Protection with the Trumbull Police Department

9:15 a.m. — The Bernadettes gazebo concert

11 a.m. — Doug Jones: The Music in My Life

12:20 p.m. — Fraud Protection with the Trumbull Police Department

1:30 p.m. — The Bernadettes gazebo concert

3:15 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning July 19 Special meeting

6:30 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education July 24 meeting

8:30 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority July 25 meeting

10:30 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee July 25 meeting

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Television schedule — May 24-30, 2018
  2. Trumbull Community Television schedule — May 31-June 6, 2018
  3. Trumbull Community Television schedule — June 14-20, 2018
  4. Trumbull Community Television schedule

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Noel Gabrielle joins golfing lore with hole in one
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress