First Ladies program at Trumbull Library July 31

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is sponsoring the program: First Ladies: An Adventure in Glamour, Guts and Gumption on Tuesday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m.

The presentation will educate and entertain participants about the personalities and adventures of the women who became the First Ladies of the United States. The presentation is lively, humorous and engaging by weaving historical and modern events and facts about First Ladies to help participants understand and appreciate the important role they play, starting with Martha Washington.

Presenter, Mariann Millard is a licensed Washington, D.C. tour guide and a member of the Guild of Professional Tour Guides of Washington, D.C., and provides personal anecdotes, as well as a question and answer period following the presentation.

This program was rescheduled from May 15, due to weather.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is requested to guarantee seating, through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling the library at 203-452-5197.

