Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday,day, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday,day, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

ScienceTellers: Wild West — Ages 5 and up. Thursday, July 26, 6-6:45 p.m. Grab your spurs and journey to the Wild West, where a legendary outlaw is back in town. After the sheriff vanishes, two kids must saddle up to foil the great heist. Don’t miss this classic action-packed Western with ‘notes’ of science. Volunteers go hands-on. Details online. Drop-in.

Into the Woods: Drama workshop — Middle and high school. Saturday, July 28, 1-3 p.m. Do you love acting? Staging? Costumes? Ingrid Schaeffer, drama specialist, returns for this drama workshop on the musical Into the Woods. Free. Register: Space limited.

Book Discussion for grades 6 and up — Tuesday, July 31, 5:30-6:15 p.m. July’s book is OCDaniel, by Wesley King. Daniel spends his time perfectly arranging water cups for the football team, and hoping no one notices. Sara does notice him … and sends a note for help. And suddenly Daniel is swept into a mystery that might change everything. Free. Register; first 15 registrants get copy. Details online.

First Ladies: An Adventure in Glamour, Guts and Gumption — Tuesday, July 31, 6:30-7:45 p.m. A humorous and engaging presentation about the personalities and adventures of the women who became the First Ladies of the U.S. Mariann Millard, a DC tour guide, weaves historical and modern facts, and personal anecdotes. QandA. Rescheduled from May 15. Free. Register.

Adult Summer Reading Challenge continues — Complete a game card to win prizes. Details online.

Teen Summer Reading Monopoly — Teen Edition. Kids going into Grades 6-12. Visit the library to sign up and receive a Monopoly board. Complete reading challenges and attend teen programs to earn raffle tickets. Five teens will each win a $50 Amazon gift card. Rules, deadlines, and details at Children’s section.

Children’s

Family Book Cover Bingo — All ages. Monday, July 30, 6-7 p.m. Let’s play Bingo. You’ll be looking for book covers instead of numbers and letters. Hear about the library’s newest children’s books while you try to get Bingo. Five in a row, four corners, fill up the board … so many possibilities. Small prizes awarded. Free. Register.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, July 31, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Children’s Summer Reading continues — Register for summer reading and pick up your Monopoly game board: Read a book, move along the game board, and get Monopoly money to buy prizes. Details online.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Teen Sewing: Made by Hand Book Cover — Ages 10 and up. Monday, July 30, 2-4 p.m. Go back to school in style, by sewing a fabric cover for a composition notebook. Choose from two designs; all materials are provided. Free. Register.

Nappy’s Puppets: Jack and the Beanstalk — All ages. Monday, July 30, 6-7 p.m. Join us for a special puppet show that focuses on Jack and his many adventures including Jack Horner, Jack and the Beanstalk, and more. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Aug. 1, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Teen Sewing: Hand Embroidery — Ages 10 and up. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2-4 p.m. Hand embroidery on black fabric with glow-in-the-dark thread: A really cool effect. Details and photo online. Free. Register.

Teen Sewing: Making a Plushie by Hand — Ages 10 and up. Thursday, Aug. 2, 2-4 p.m. Sew a dragon plushie to celebrate the end of our teen sewing camp. Materials are provided. Photo online. Free. Register.

