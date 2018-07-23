Letter — Gaudiano is the kind of leader state needs

When I first met my friend Ashley Gaudiano, what immediately stood out was her sincere dedication to helping others and her tireless work ethic. That’s why I’m so excited she’s stepped up to run for the 134th District General Assembly seat, which represents parts of Trumbull and Fairfield.

Ashley is a small business owner, licensed attorney, Trumbull Town Council member and steadfast community volunteer, which makes her beyond qualified to represent voters in Hartford. She’ll put the needs of her constituents above partisan politics and serve our community with both honesty and integrity.

I met Ashley when our sons were toddlers, and now we’re each preparing to send our boys to kindergarten this fall. We both chose to raise our children in Trumbull partly due to the excellent public schools and the incredible quality of life this town offers to young families.

Ashley has put down deep roots here and wants to see the best possible future for Trumbull and our state as a whole. She wants to strengthen our education system and propel Connecticut’s economy toward a strong financial future.

That’s exactly the kind of leader we need representing us during this critical time for our state.

I know Ashley will devote herself to finding sensible solutions to the issues Connecticut faces. Please consider a vote for Ashley Gaudiano for State Representative on November 6.

Heather Miller