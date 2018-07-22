American Legion: Trumbull eliminates Bethel

Trumbull stayed alive in the American Legion 19U State Tournament by posting a 4-0 victory over the Bethel Admirals on Sunday afternoon at Trumbull High School.

Trumbull (17-10) will travel to face either Hamden or Southington in the Pod E losers’ bracket final on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Michael D’Agostino fired a complete-game three-hit shutout. The right-hander finished strong, retiring 10 in a row after defusing Bethel’s biggest threat of the game in the top of the fourth.

Dustin Siquiera provided the key hit for Trumbull in the bottom of the fourth, driving in Robert Goldsmith and Charles Stolba with a two-out two-run single to right field. Goldsmith started the rally with a single, before Stolba’s bunt-hit attempt was mishandled by Admirals’ reliever Dylan Champagne to the left of the mound. After Jack Lynch backed up Siquiera’s base hit with a single to center, Champagne avoided further damage by striking out Vinnie DeRubeis to retire the side.

Goldsmith drove in an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth with a single to center that plated Andrew Lojko from second base.

Trumbull’s first run came in the home half of the first.

Siquera reached on an infield single, DeRubeis singled with one out and Dan Ruchalski followed with a grounder to first. There, Bethel’s Stephen Spinella fielded it, but his throw was behind pitcher Tyler Davis — who was sprinting over to cover the base.

Davis left the game in the bottom of the second inning with a sore arm and Bethel attempted to replace him with designated hitter Orlando Swift. Swift, who was pinch hit for in the top of the first, by rule could not reenter the game. The Admirals instead went to the left-hander Champagne, who scattered six hits in 4 2/3 innings of work.

Bethel finished its season 15-11 overall.

