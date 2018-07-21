Trumbull Times

Trumbull Babe Ruth wins second game at Regional

By Trumbull Times on July 21, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull improved to 2-0 in the 14 Year Old Babe Ruth New England Regional Tournament on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Tri-County, Maine.

Manager Mike Buswell’s team will meet unbeaten Keene (N.H.) on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Brien McMahon High in Norwalk.

Against Tri-County, the locals scored two runs in each the second and fourth innings.

Justin Delaney went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Delaney also pitched 4.1 scoreless innings while collecting the win.

Grayson DeFelice doubled and scored a run.

Jack Wallace, Dylan Moran, Jack Ligouri and Eric Osterberg added hits.

Michael Brown pitched the final 2.2 innings notching 4 strikeouts while allowing one run.

For Tri-County, Jack Keefe and Evan Verrill each had two hits. Keegan McLaughlin doubled and scored a run.

