Tashua Knolls Ladies Nine Holers Invitational

Tashua Knolls Ladies Nine Holers held its annual Invitational Tournament on July 12 at Tashua’s 18 hole course.

The tourney drew drawing player from Fairchild Wheeler, Smith Richardson and Grassy Hill.

The Chairs of the “Life’s a Beach” themed event were Ellen Fox and Sue Pfannkuch. Ellen Fox and raffle chair, Jeanmarie Montabana, won the prize for the best decorated golf cart.

Front nine winners of the low gross contest were Linda Hunter, Marie Scott, Christy Klaumen and Joyce Michaels.

Second place went to Patti Shea, Elizabeth Reed, Barbara Pulie and Lori Hirth.

Third place went to Pat Milot, Phyllis Srehrin, Ellen Humphrey and Kathy Winton.

Back Nine winners were Meredith Chamberlain, Barbara Brennan, Kathy Biagetti and Kathy Brandi, with second place going to Gail Lemieux, Brenda Kuklikowski, Judy Inclima and Patsy Beddoe-Stephens.

Third place went to Jane Arena, Diane Wheeler, Janet Melfi and Kathy Wheeler

In other contests, closest to the line winners were Margaret Norris on the front nine placing the ball directly on the line, while Joyce Flanagan won on the back.

Janet Tomchick won closest to the pin on the front nine; Shirley Pollack was closest on the back.

The Tashua Knolls Women’s Nine Hole League is a non profit organization welcoming women golfers from Southeastern Connecticut, including Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Newtown, Shelton and Trumbull.