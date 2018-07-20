14U Babe Ruth: Trumbull shuts out Pittsfield, 10-0, in opener

Trumbull Babe Ruth opened the 14 Year Old Babe Ruth New England Regional with a 10-0 five-inning victory over Pittsfield (Mass.) in Norwalk on Friday.

Jack Wallace went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the batting order.

Justin Delaney went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs from the 3 spot.

No. 9 batter Eric Osterberg doubled and scored two runs.

Dylan Moran, Jack Ligouri and Bryan Kraus all added hits for Trumbull.

Kraus threw four scoreless innings, while allowing two hits with four strikeouts.

Michael Brown pitched a scoreless fifth.

“To be able to come out in a Regional tournament against a team like Pittsfield is a great momentum builder and gives us a ton of confidence going into tomorrow,” Trumbull manager Mike Buswell said.

“Bryan has been pounding the strike zone and pitching big game after big game, as well as our other pitchers, these past few weeks. We had some quality at bats, and when we broke it open in the third inning most of the damage came with good two-out swings.”

Wallace opened the game with a line double off Pittsfield starter Patrick Rindfull. The right hander stranded him at second, and set Trumbull down in order with a pair of strikeouts in the second.

Trumbull put four runs on the scoreboard in the third inning, with a four-hit frame helped by two Pittsfield errors.

Osterberg doubled, Wallace reached on an infield error and Kraus gave Trumbull a 1-0 lead with a single to left.

Delaney singled up the middle to plate Wallace, before the next two batters flew out to Jonathan Monahan in right field.

Trumbull runners, whether it be after a single or on medium range fly outs, played it cozy.

“We were having some great at bats today,” Buswell said. “What I didn’t want to do was give one away by being too aggressive.”

That patience was rewarded.

Grayson Defelice drove a ball in the left-center gap to bring Kraus and Delaney home.

He crossed the plate on Jack Ligouri’s RBI single.

Brown, who had sent centerfielder Luke Mele to the fence in dead center to collect his second-inning fly ball. In his second trip, he drove the ball deeper and more to the left and Mele made a great leaping grab to end the inning.

Trumbull batted around in the fourth, with Wallace (triple), Moran (single), Johnny Bova (grounder), Defelice (hit by pitch), Ligouri (grounder) and Brown (sacrifice fly) earning RBIs.

Michael Britten, Steve Zuccalo and Jon Monahan all singled for Pittsfield.

Trumbull will be back in action on Saturday afternoon at 1 when the locals play Tri-County, Maine.

They complete pool play on Sunday with a 10 a.m. matchup with Keene, New Hampshire.