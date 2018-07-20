Local graphite artist work on display at Town Hall

Graphite drawings by Sandra Weiner, will be on display at Trumbull Town Hall, from Monday, July 23 through Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Weiner, a Trumbull resident of more than 30 years, began her art career after early retirement from a business career. Not formally trained in youth, she always had a sketch pad and pencil with her on vacation. It wasn’t until she began studying with Bob Boroski that she found her footing and began formal training.

While most artists move from the black and white world of graphite to the world of color, Weiner found her calling and never strayed.

“There is great wonder in taking a white paper and, with nothing more than a pencil, bringing forth the creative image that is the artist’s vision,” says the artist. “Most people who know me would say I am impatient. Graphite as a medium slows you down. It is deliberate and methodical, slowly building depth and texture until the drawing is just right, if it ever is. Most drawings take months to complete and even the smallest ones take at least 30 hours.”

Her drawings may be found in collections throughout the U.S. and abroad. Two of her drawings were featured in the book Strokes of Genius 8 published in 2016 by North Light Books. She will again be featured in Strokes of Genius 10 which will be published this November.