Trumbull delegation (mostly) gets straight As on NARAL scorecard

Trumbull’s legislative delegation scored highly on a reproductive rights scorecard recently issued by the group NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut, with one exception.

State Sen. Marilyn Moore (D-22nd District), a Democrat who represents Trumbull and parts of Bridgeport and Monroe, was named a Pro-Choice Legislative Champion by the group. Moore supported NARAL’s position on all five pieces of legislation that passed the General Assembly that the group supported. She garnered additional praise for her willingness to introduce and support bills backed by the group and for working behind the scenes to get such legislation passed.

In the State House, Republicans David Rutigliano (R-123rd) and Laura Devlin (R-134th) both scored “A” ratings, backing NARAL’s position on all five bills. Devlin also was a co-sponsor of all five bills.

Ben McGorty (R-122nd) received an “F” based on his vote against HB-5210, which mandated insurance coverage of 10 health benefits deemed essential for women including birth control, and also allowed for a year’s supply of birth control to be dispensed at one time. McGorty also did not vote on HB-5386, a bill that would have banned employers from asking potential hires their salary history. NARAL claimed the salary history question promoted pay inequity. McGorty was the only member of Trumbull’s legislative delegation to vote against the NARAL position on any bill that came before the General Assembly this session.

The other three bills to pass this session were HB-5148, which granted pregnant women the right to exercise a living will, SB-13, which granted incarcerated women greater access to menstrual products, banned shackling pregnant women and mandated that inmates be housed according to their gender identity. Finally, SB-206 allowed for uninsured women to enroll in a health insurance policy within 30 days of their pregnancy being confirmed by a healthcare provider.

Another bill backed by NARAL, SB-321, would have limited “on-call” scheduling, mandating a window of notice when an employee is scheduled to work. That bill failed in the senate’s Children’s Committee, and also failed when added as an amendment to another bill.