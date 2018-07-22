Campus News

New York National Guard — Trumbull National Guard soldier receives new rank, new responsibilities. Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announced the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Alexis Nasta, assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-108th Infantry received a promotion to the rank of Sergeant.

Dean’s List

Stonehill College — Louisa Rossel, class of 2021

Degree earned

Clarkson University — Gregory R. Murray, Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science And Policy, Biology Minor, Environmental Health Sci Minor, Business Minor

University of Rhode Island — Alden J. Dahl, received Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management; Thomas J. Hayduk, received Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management; Samantha S. Marzulli, received Bachelor of Arts, Public Relations; Angela R. Surrusco, received Bachelor of Arts, Psychology Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies Summa Cum Laude

Western Governors University — Lesley Creatura, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Faculty Honors

Trinity College — Brielle Jones