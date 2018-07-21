Trumbull Times

Food: Caught up with cauliflower

By TinaMarie Craven on July 21, 2018

So it seems cauliflower is still the go-to veggie of choice for those of us trying (in my case, pretending) to be healthier.

In a previous column I talked a bit about how it’s become trendy to leave carbs in the gutter (farewell my beloved bread) in favor of replacing grains with cauliflower. Not surprisingly, it’s still trendy (so much so that I’ve previously written about making cauliflower fried rice and cauliflower crust pizza).

This time I come bearing yet another junkfood inspired cauliflower recipe. Since I can’t help but recreate healthier versions of some of my favorite college foods, I present you with the cauliflower equivalent of mozzarella sticks.

Before anyone starts shouting at me — no, these are not loaded with oozing cheese. Cauliflower is a cool vegetable and all, but I’m not a wizard — these are encrusted with cheese.

Make these as an appetizer for your next gathering or to trick your kids into eating a vegetable.

Cauliflower Parmesan Bites

1 head cauliflower

2 eggs

2 tablespoons parsley

1 cup bread crumbs

¼ cup grated parmesan

2 teaspoons garlic salt

salt

pepper

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Cut the cauliflower into small bite-sized florets. Mix the dry ingredients together in a bowl. In a second, smaller bowl whisk the eggs until frothy. Dunk the florets into the egg, roll them in the dry mixture and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 25-30 minutes. Serve alone or with marinara sauce. Please note that shredded parmesan does not bake well into the cauliflower, so make sure the cheese is grated into a fine powder.

