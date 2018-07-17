Trumbull man charged in burger joint burglary

Police arrested a Trumbull man as he fled the scene of two apparent burglaries in the Trumbull Center area early this morning.

Maxwell Haslam, 26, was apprehended about 1:30 a.m. as he was walking away from a burglary at the Fatty Patty restaurant at 2 Daniels Farm Road. Officers who were responding to the alarm at the restaurant spotted Haslam in a nearby alley carrying two shopping bags, police said. The bags allegedly contained burglary tools and various items of clothing.

Police questioned Haslam and were able to connect him to the burglary that had just occurred, and he also implicated himself in another burglary that had occurred at the same business back in May, police said. While checking the area, police allegedly found evidence that Haslam had committed an additional burglary at the Firgeleski Chiropractic Center, located next door.

Haslam was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, two counts of criminal mischief, and sixth-degree larceny. Bond was $1,500 for court July 26. Police said they expect to file additional charges as detectives continue to investigate.