Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday,day, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday,day, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Pizza and Movie Night for Teens — Love, Simon, teens. Monday, July 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone deserves a great love story. For 17-year-old Simon, it’s a bit complicated: No one knows he’s gay, and who has he fallen for online??? Details online. PG-13. 110 minutes. Pizza served. Free. Register.

The Music in My Life — Opera star Betty Jones. Tuesday, July 24, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Doug Jones will share anecdotes and highlights of his wife’s renowned singing career, detailed in her autobiography The Music in My Life. Betty went from full-time mother to singing with the New York City Opera, and many of the world’s other fine opera companies. Details online. Register. Free.

Digital Downloading Free, with Overdrive and Zinio — Wednesday, July 25, 10-11:30 a.m. Hear how Overdrive downloads and livestreams: eBooks, audiobooks, periodicals, or videos; and also the Zinio magazine platform. See how easy it is to search these systems and download to your device. Trumbull residents. Register. Bring your device and we’ll help.

ScienceTellers: Wild West — Ages 5 and up. Thursday, July 26, 6-6:45 p.m. Grab your spurs and journey with us to the Wild West, where a legendary outlaw is back in town. After the sheriff vanishes, two kids must saddle up to foil the great heist. Don’t miss this classic action-packed Western with ‘notes’ of science. Volunteers go hands-on. Details online. Drop-in.

Adult Summer Reading Challenge continues — Complete a game card to win prizes. Details online.

Teen Summer Reading Monopoly — Teen edition. Kids going into grades 6-12. Visit the library to sign up and receive a Monopoly board. Complete reading challenges and attend teen programs to earn raffle tickets. Five teens will each win a $50 Amazon gift card. Rules, deadlines, and details at Children’s section.

Children’s

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, July 24, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Book discussion — Grades 4-6. Wednesday, July 25, 5:30-6:15 p.m. July’s book is The Hero Two Doors Down, by Sharon Robinson. Brooklyn boy Stephen Satlow only cares about one thing, Dodger baseball. Then, in 1948, Jackie Robinson moves into his Jewish neighborhood. Steve is really excited; how many kids ever get to become friends with their hero. Join us for a fun discussion. Free. Register; first 15 get copy. Details online.

Children’s Summer Reading continues — Register for summer reading and pick up your monopoly game board: read a book, move along the game board, and get monopoly money to buy prizes. Details online.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Robert the Guitar Guy — Birth to 8-years Saturday, July 21, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Come sing, jump, and clap to nursery rhymes and favorite movie songs with Robert. Trumbull residents. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, July 23, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Frankenstein 200th Anniversary workshops — Responsible Innovation Division, #3 of 3. Ages 6 and up. Monday, July 23, 5-6:30 p.m. Join us to celebrate the anniversary of the novel Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. The Workshop will explore different topics from the book and includes hands-on activities. Details online. Free. Register.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, July 24, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s —Wednesday, July 25, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Tie Dye Your Own Bandanna workshop — Ages 10-up. Wednesday, July 25, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Come and join us. Learn about natural dyes and dye your own bandanna. Please wear suitable clothing, as this event may be held outside, weather permitting. Free. Register.

Tools everyone should have and know how to use — Adults, teens, and younger children if with an adult. Wednesday, July 25, 6-7:30 p.m. Discover the most common and useful tools, and learn what they are used for and how to use them. We will also cover typical projects, and you will have the opportunity to practice with the tools. Register. Free.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.