Postponed — Steve D’Agostino takes the stage Thursday at Town Hall Green gazebo

By Julie Miller on July 17, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The summer concerts schedule is listed below. All concerts take place on Tuesdays, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the Town Hall Green gazebo.

In case of rain, concerts will be held on Thursday of the same week.

Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on.

Presented by the Mallett Trust.

POSTPONED due to weather: July 19 — Steve D’Agostino Band

July 24 — What It Is

July 31 — Bob Button Big Band

Aug. 7 — Nina Etc.

Aug. 14 — REVISED: Now Billy Genuario

Aug. 21 — Mia & The Riff

Aug. 28 — Marc Berger & RIDE

Sept. 2 — The Barons

