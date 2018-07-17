Postponed — Steve D’Agostino takes the stage Thursday at Town Hall Green gazebo

The summer concerts schedule is listed below. All concerts take place on Tuesdays, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the Town Hall Green gazebo.
In case of rain, concerts will be held on Thursday of the same week.
Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on.
Presented by the Mallett Trust.
POSTPONED due to weather: July 19 — Steve D’Agostino Band
July 24 — What It Is
July 31 — Bob Button Big Band
Aug. 7 — Nina Etc.
Aug. 14 — REVISED: Now Billy Genuario
Aug. 21 — Mia & The Riff
Aug. 28 — Marc Berger & RIDE
Sept. 2 — The Barons