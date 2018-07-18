Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 19-25, 2018

By Julie Miller on July 18, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, July 19-25, 2018

12 a.m. — Old School gazebo concert

2 a.m. — Trumbull High School original student production: The Playback

3 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation July 9 meeting

3:50 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education July 10 meeting

6 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse July 10 meeting

7:30 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee July 11 meeting

8:15 a.m. — An Evening with Andrew McKenna

10:30 a.m. — Old School gazebo concert

12:30 a.m. — Organic Gardening for Everyone

2 p.m. — Suns of Walrus gazebo concert

3:30 p.m. — An Evening with Andrew McKenna

5:45 p.m. — Organic Gardening for Everyone

7:15 p.m. — Suns of Walrus gazebo concert

8:45 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance July 12 meeting

10:15 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission July 17 meeting

