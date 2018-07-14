District 3 final: Fairfield American defeats Trumbull National

Fairfield American grabbed a big lead early and earned the District 2 Little League tournament title with a 12-2 victory over Trumbull National at Unity Park on Saturday.

“As 11s, we didn’t make it out of pool play last year,” Fairfield American manager Jeff Gouley said. We got a lot of help from former (Fairfield American) coaches Mike Randazzo and John Lucas. “They came to a ton of practices. The kids really worked hard. They did a great job.”

Fairfield American will play the District 1 in the first round of the Section I tournament in Darien on Tuesday.

“My kids played really hard, they put a lot of work in,” Trumbull National manager Matt Wood said. “That team over there, they beat us three times. Fairfield American earned it, they deserve it. They’ve carried themselves with class and pride, especially their coaches. So we wish them luck, hopefully they can bring the Little League World Series back to Connecticut.”

Fairfield American scored three runs in the first inning, with Rob Donahue hitting a two-run double.

It took a 7-0 lead after two innings, after pitcher Pierce Cowles clubbed a three-run home run and Dustin Walters had a sacrifice fly.

Trumbull’s Matthew Wood hit a two-run home run in the top of the third, but Fairfield’s Tim Domizio launched a grand-slam home run in the bottom of the frame.

“Usually, once we get up as a team, we stay up,” Domizio said. “We seem to keep the momentum throughout the game and if we do get down, we always seem to battle back. Today, we stayed up.

“Pierce was just throwing his fastball by people. It was really on today.”

Fairfield American added the decisive run in the fifth on a fielder’s choice RBI grounder from Charlie Yates to earn the program’s third consecutive title and 15th overall.

Sean Francoeur got the start for Trumbull National.

“Sean has pitched against us in 10s, 11s and 12’s,” Fairfield American manager Jeff Gouley said. “We hit a lot of tough pitches, with our lefty bats going the other way to left field and our righties looking to hit it down the right field line.”

Cowles earned MVP honors after batting .666 with seven home runs.

“First a shout out to Timmy (Domizio), who put up with the heat (catching) in districts,” Cowles said. “I knew he was going to come through (with a home run). It feels great pitching when you know your defense is going to make plays.

“The bunt kind of killed me (fielding) today, but my guys got the outs. Trumbull is a good team, with Matthew Wood, Sean Francoeur, Jackson DePino. We knew it was going to be tough, that’s why I was so happy to get the early lead.”

Matthew Wood and Jackson DePino were named to the District 2 All-Tournament team for Trumbull National, which finished 5-4.

For Fairfield American (7-1), Will Meyers and Jon Morris were selected..

Trumbull American’s Nick Lobuono, Fairfield National’s Ryan Oshinskie and Jack Dean, Monroe’s Quinn McGuire, and Westport’s Jack Farnen and Grant Ziegler were all-tourney picks.