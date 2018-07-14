Lou Riccio Memorial golf tournament

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club on July 11, fielded two-man teams in the 33rd annual Lou Riccio Memorial Tournament.

The Low Gross winners were Carmine Ragosa and Jim Mohan with a score of 74.

In second were Noel Gabriel and George Warner with a 75.

Len Szturma and Gene Scaperotta placed third with a 75.

Bill Smith and Bill Clark placed fourth with a 76.

Jim Brodie and Bob Gregory were fifth with a 77 and Rich Frank and Pete Fatsy finished sixth with a 79.

The Low Net winners had Gerry Onofrio and Charles Gould with a score of 54.

Placing second were John Coniglio and Steve Chrystone with 54.

In third place were Felix Esposito and Tom Therriault with a score of 56.

John Siano and Ken Halaby were in fourth with 57.

Tom Constantino and Bob Kilton had a 57 for fifth. Clint Vogel and Jim Menge finished sixth with a 58.