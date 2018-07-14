Baseball: Intermediate 12U All-Stars win state crown

Trumbull Little League Intermediate All Stars 12U cruised to a 12-1 state championship victory over Coginchaug at Peckham Field in Middletown.

“Our bats were amazing today, twelve hits in only four total innings,” said manager Dave Galla. “Joey Sabato did a fantastic job on the mound and really kept the rest of the team focused. Overall, a great game today by the Trumbull kids.”

Trumbull batted around to score four runs in the first inning. Aiden Stewart drove in the first two with a single.

The locals tallied five runs in the third inning, led by Sabato, Scott Harvey, Justin Horton, Billy Chappa and Chris Sarlo who all drive in runs.

Sabato tossed 69 pitches for Trumbull and earned the win. He allowed only six hits and one run over five innings, striking out eight and walking none.

Jayson Penney took the loss for Coginchaug. He surrendered 10 runs on five hits over two innings, striking out three.

Chappa went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Trumbull, which was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error.

Ethan Bufford led Coginchaug with two hits in two at bats.

Trumbull advances to the Little League Intermediate 50/70 Eastern Regionals held in Commack (N.Y.). It will open against New Hampshire on Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m.

The Intermediate (50/70) Baseball Division utilizes a 50-foot pitching distance and 70-foot base paths. It is structured for league age 11-13 year olds. Most competitive travel ball programs as well as Little League competitors such as Babe Ruth (Cal Ripken) offer opportunities to play on a 50/70 size field.