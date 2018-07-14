Campus News

Dean’s List

Central Connecticut State University — Neil Barrow, Thomas Daly, Jeremy Hopwood, Joshua Lopez, Kylie Mulligan, Emalee Ormond, Caleb Pittman, Nadia Santone, Joseph Taubl, Joseph Tivadar

Dickinson College — Sammi R. Werner, a sophomore, a graduate of Trumbull High School, and is the daughter of Michelle Martineau

Georgia Tech — Joshua Madwed

Gettysburg College — Bridget Nusom, Dean’s Commendation List; Emily Ciancimino, Dean’s Honor List

Goodwin College — Elesha McGowan

Simmons College — Alexis N. Waller

University of New Hampshire — Sara Chille, Highest Honors Catherine Micinilio, Highest Honors Clare Hampford, High Honors Courtney Walsh, Honors Daniel Tirone, Highest Honors Erin Walsh, Honors Bailey Brooks, Honors Connor Shay, High Honors

Western New England University — Matthew Petrizzi, working toward a degree in Psychology; Steve To, working toward a degree in Pre-Pharmacy.

Degree earned

Florida Gulf Coast University — Casey Mack, BA from the College of Arts and Sciences

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine — Kristen L. Hermanson was awarded the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. Dr. Hermanson is the daughter of Perry and Catherine Hermanson, and the sister of Sherry Gualtieri of Stratford. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences with a minor in Business Administration from Fordham University in 2012. Dr. Hermanson is continuing her medical training in pediatrics at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL.

Roger Williams University — Angela DeGenova, Cum Laude with a B.A. in Psychology; Kaelyn Mostafa, Summa Cum Laude with a B.A. in International Relations; Matthew Rieger, Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. in Psychology; Matthew Seferian, Cum Laude with a Computer Science/Custom Specialization

Simmons College — Alexis Waller, Bachelor of Social Work summa cum laude

Springfield College — Linda McAuley, Bachelor’s of Science in Health Science Pre-Physician Assistant; Caroline Kennedy, Doctor of Physical Therapy in Physical Therapy

Faculty Honors

Georgia Institute of Technology — Amy Virasak

Honors List

Pomfret School — Reece Sowka

President’s List

Coastal Carolina University — Mitchell French, a Management major

Siena College — Erin Rybnick