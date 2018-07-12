U.S. Kids Golf: Jack Doran makes his mark early

All a mom and dad ever want for a child is a life experience that surpasses their own.

Jack Doran was able to pass one of those milestones when the rising second grader at Middlebrook School posted a hole in one on Wednesday with the 7-year-old group at the U.S. Kids Golf event in the Long Island Sound Local Summer Tour at the Putnam County Golf Course in Mahopac, N.Y.

Doran and his parents, mom Jessie and dad Matt, didn’t see the 156 yard drive on the par 4 hole fill the cup — they heard it in a manner of speaking.

The pin placement was at the bottom of a steep slope, and Doran’s drive bounced once before it slipped down the slope disappearing from view. The gallery on hand erupted when the ball rolled in.

For Doran, who shot a 42, it was his second tournament in two days. He fired a round of 45 at the Vineyards in Riverhead, L.I. on Tuesday.

The 6-year-old season champion for the 2017 Hartford Spring Local Tour and the 2017 Westchester/Fairfield County Local Summer Tour, Doran was runner-up this spring in the Hartford Spring Local Tour.

Staying well rounded, Doran missed half the events at the Hartford event due to travel hockey, baseball and soccer.