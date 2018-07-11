Fairfield tips Trumbull in District 2 winner’s bracket

The District 2 Little League tournament winner’s bracket final game at Unity Park on Wednesday night quickly came about managing pitch counts.

Fairfield American’s 7-5 victory locked up a spot in the title game scheduled for Saturday at Unity Park, with first pitch at 2 p.m.

For Trumbull National, coming back from a 7-0 deficit gave it something to hang its ball caps on going into a must-win situation on versus Fairfield National on at 5:30.

Fairfield’s Will Meyers pitched five innings of two-hit baseball, before giving way to the pitching charts that make the right hander available to pitch again on Saturday.

Trumbull, meanwhile, sent four pitches to the mound after Fairfield took a 6-0 lead to keep them in the position to contribute.

Fairfield’s Jon Morris provided all the big plays the winning team needed, with two eye-opening catches from his right field position in the top of the second and a three-run double in Fairfield’s six-run third-inning rally.

He first robbed Luca Antonio of extra bases with a full-out catch across his body in right-center field.

Morris then took off and caught John Duda’s drive down the right field line.

Trumbull threatened to cut into the deficit in the third, when a pair of errors set the table for Matthew Wood, who saw his potential run-scoring base hit taken away by Eli Balkan’s highlight-reel catch in left field.

In the fourth, Trumbull’s Jeff Kraus led off with an infield hit.

Hayden Brill reached on a strikeout/wild pitch and A.J. Albaladejo walked to load the bases.

Charlie Kasinski hit the ball toward the right field line, only to have Morris make another sparkling play for the final out.

Fairfield’s Pierce Cowles hit a long home run to left field to stake his team to a 7-0 advantage in the fourth.

In the fifth, Jackson DePino singled with one out and Kraus worked out on a walk on a 3-2 pitch.

Trumbull then put three consecutive hits together — Antonio’s two-run double, Henry Berrien’s single, and Duda’s three-run home run — to make it a 7-5 game.

Yates ended the frame with a strikeout. He then set Trumbull down in order in the sixth, two on strikes before getting to DePino’s chopper up the first base line and getting a lunging tag to end the game.