Obituary: John J. Mierzejewski, 98, formerly of Trumbull

John J. Mierzejewski, age 98, beloved husband of the late Jean Rynkiewicz Mierzejewski, passed away, Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

John was born in Newark, New Jersey, son of Francizek and Justyna Lagowska Mierzejewski and was a Trumbull resident for over 60 years before moving to Oxford to be with his daughter.

John was a retired carpenter and gun smith. A proud Army Veteran of World War II, he took part in the Normandy “D Day” invasion, first wave on Omaha Beach. John was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and National Rifle Association.

Survivors include his devoted daughter, Karen Owsiany and husband Robert of Oxford, two granddaughters, Heather Satterwhite and husband Ben and Jennifer Rolfe and husband Mark, one great-grandson, Hunter Rolfe and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his infant son Michael, four brothers, Mitchel, Stanley, Joseph and Chester and three sisters, Millie, Helen and Victoria.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday July 14th at 11:00 a.m. in Mountain Grove of Easton Cemetery, with full military honors. There are no calling hours.

The family would like to thank Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center for their care of John. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to DAV — Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, www.dav.org. Arrangements by the Redgate — Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com.