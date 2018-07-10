Trumbull police officer arrested again

A Trumbull police officer has been arrested for the second time in three weeks, this time for allegedly harassing a woman he had previously been charged with assaulting.

According to state court records, Michael Gonzalez, 40, was arrested by Fairfield police July 7 and charged with violating a protective order and second-degree harassment. According to published reports, Gonzalez left a birthday card and love note on the car of fellow officer Kaitlyn Arcamone, 28, while she was working out at a Fairfield gym.

Arcamone, who was arrested with Gonzalez June 18 in connection with a March 24 domestic incident in Stratford, immediately contacted police. Both officers are on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into the March 24 incident.

Gonzalez was freed on $35,000 bond for court July 25 in the latest arrest. He is also due in court July 18 on disorderly conduct, assault and threatening charges from the March 24 incident.

Stratford Police Captain Frank Eannotti said Stratford detectives had been alerted to the March 24 incident by Trumbull police. Stratford detectives investigated and received arrest warrants against both Trumbull officers. The two were arrested June 18.

Arcamone told police that she and Gonzalez had argued at his home in Stratford. A physical confrontation ensued. The Connecticut Post has reported that on March 24 Stratford police responded to a 911 report of a man and woman arguing at Gonzalez’s address and that the caller said the man had threatened to kill the woman. Police arrived and spoke to Gonzalez, who allegedly admitted to arguing with Arcamone. No arrests were made at the time.

Gonzalez was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct. Arcamone was charged with disorderly conduct.