Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 12-18, 2018

By Julie Miller on July 11, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, July 12-18, 2018

12 a.m. — Trumbull High School 2018 Commencement Exercises

1:30 a.m. — Govt: Town Council July 2 meeting

3 a.m. — Old School Gazebo Concert

5 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 19: Diabetes

5:30 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 20: Obesity

6 a.m. — Tick Borne Illness

7 a.m. — Trumbull High School Original Student Production: The Playback

8 a.m. — Old School Gazebo Concert

10 a.m. — Tutu Trot Highlights

10:20 a.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

11 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 19: Diabetes

11:30 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 20: Obesity

12 p.m. — Tick Borne Illness

1 p.m. — Trumbull High School Original Student Production: The Playback

2 p.m. — Old School Gazebo Concert

4 p.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation July 9 meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education July 10 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse July 10 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee July 11 meeting

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Television schedule — May 10-16, 2018
  2. Trumbull Community Television schedule — June 7-13, 2018
  3. Trumbull Community Television schedule — June 14-20, 2018
  4. Trumbull Community Television schedule — June 21-27, 2018

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Bridgeport Rescue Mission, local churches provide summer meals to hungry kids Next Post Fairfield tips Trumbull in District 2 winner's bracket
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress