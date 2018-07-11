Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 12-18, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, July 12-18, 2018

12 a.m. — Trumbull High School 2018 Commencement Exercises

1:30 a.m. — Govt: Town Council July 2 meeting

3 a.m. — Old School Gazebo Concert

5 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 19: Diabetes

5:30 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 20: Obesity

6 a.m. — Tick Borne Illness

7 a.m. — Trumbull High School Original Student Production: The Playback

8 a.m. — Old School Gazebo Concert

10 a.m. — Tutu Trot Highlights

10:20 a.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

11 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 19: Diabetes

11:30 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 20: Obesity

12 p.m. — Tick Borne Illness

1 p.m. — Trumbull High School Original Student Production: The Playback

2 p.m. — Old School Gazebo Concert

4 p.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation July 9 meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education July 10 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse July 10 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee July 11 meeting