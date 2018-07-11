Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 12-18, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday, July 12-18, 2018
12 a.m. — Trumbull High School 2018 Commencement Exercises
1:30 a.m. — Govt: Town Council July 2 meeting
3 a.m. — Old School Gazebo Concert
5 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 19: Diabetes
5:30 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 20: Obesity
6 a.m. — Tick Borne Illness
7 a.m. — Trumbull High School Original Student Production: The Playback
8 a.m. — Old School Gazebo Concert
10 a.m. — Tutu Trot Highlights
10:20 a.m. — Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence
11 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 19: Diabetes
11:30 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 20: Obesity
12 p.m. — Tick Borne Illness
1 p.m. — Trumbull High School Original Student Production: The Playback
2 p.m. — Old School Gazebo Concert
4 p.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation July 9 meeting
6 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education July 10 meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse July 10 meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee July 11 meeting