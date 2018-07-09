Legion baseball: Trumbull pitchers post three shutout wins

The Trumbull Post 141 American Legion baseball team toppled Fairfield in a three game home-and-home series, Saturday and Monday. There was a theme throughout these clashes: Solid, in fact shutout, pitching, and plenty of offense.

Stellar mound work held Fairfield scoreless in all three games, and the bats stayed hot as Post 141 produced 11-0 and 7-0 wins in a doubleheader on the road on Saturday, and a 9-0 triumph at home on Monday night.

Andrew Lojko pitched five innings, and relievers Brandon Bottino and Evan Warner each tossed an inning in the 11-0 game one win. Michael D’Agostino went the distance in an efficient 80-pitch effort in game two. Jared Rosen put in a complete game effort in Monday’s victory. Rosen fanned five batters and scattered five hits. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout to end the sixth.

After a hit and walk to begin the seventh, a 4-6-3 double play turned nicely by middle infielders Dustin Siqueira and Jack Lynch, along with first baseman Vin DeRubeis and a lineout ended it.

With the shutouts Trumbull improved to 10-7, percentage points ahead of Norwalk (11-8) for fourth place in the Zone IV standings. The top four teams qualify for the state playoffs.

“Good pitching, good defense, infield was great and we got some timely hitting,” Trumbull coach Jack McFarland said of his team’s efforts in these games.

Trumbull sent everybody to the plate and then some in the opening frame, as Rosen was treated to a five-run first inning in Monday’s win.

“I can just throw. I didn’t have to be perfect. It really opens up the strike zone,” Rosen said of the advantages to gaining the early, commanding lead.

In the 11-batter first, DeRubeis doubled and Siqueira singled for the only two hits of the opening inning. Trumbull’s other base runners reached via four walks, a hit batter and an error.

DeRubeis had himself a great day at the plate. He added a double, stolen base and run scored in the second, and sprinted out a triple and came across on Danny Ruchalski’s sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Lynch had an RBI single in the third.

Lojko’s single and a trio of wild pitches produced a run in the fourth.

“We’re getting traffic on the base paths. We’re working the count, swinging at strikes. Everybody’s had a really good approach at the plate,” McFarland said.

In the 7-0 win Saturday, Siqueira singled twice, doubled two runs, and scored two times.

Lojko had an RBI double, and Ruchalski, Tim Lojko and Lynch all drove in a run.

Trumbull jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening inning of the twin bill’s second game. Ruchalski, Andrew Lojko, Tim Lojko and Charles Stolba all knocked in runs in the frame.

It’s an especially busy stretch to end the regular season, as Trumbull plays 10 games in as many days before the playoffs commence.

“We’re peaking at the right time,” McFarland said. “We’ve got to keep winning games.”

Following three straight games with Bridgeport, Trumbull plays Wilton and Weston once each, and caps the season with a pair against Stamford.

“We’ve got to keep winning to make the playoffs,” Rosen said.