Trumbull Senior Center events for July

The following programs are listed for July at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Glass Etching Class — with Michele Wednesday, July 11, 11 a.m. Not a big crafter but want to make something personalized for friends or family? Join Michele Jakab and learn a simple craft that anyone can do. Learn how to etch glass. Tools are not required; supplies included. We will be using sticker stencils. If you have a favorite design, please bring it with you. You will go home with three simple projects. $4 per person. RSVP

Lunch and Learn Genealogy — Wednesday, July 11, noon. Have you always been interested in learning about your family history? Join us for an informative presentation about genealogy and stay for lunch. Sponsored by Right at Home. RSVP

Veteran Benefit Screenings — Tuesday, July 17, 12:30 p.m. Ramon Agusto, from Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, returns to screen Veterans and their surviving spouses for all Veteran’s benefits. Bring your discharge papers. Membership is not required to meet Ramon. RSVP

2018 Trip Presentation with Jeannie Franco — Monday, July 16, 11 a.m. Join Jeannie Franco, Trip Coordinator at the Center, for a presentation to discuss all of our upcoming trips for the remainder of 2018, in addition to our upcoming 2019 trips. Membership is not required. Friends and family are welcomed to attend. Spots will fill up quickly; please RSVP as soon as possible to reserve your seat. Don’t forget to bring your check book. RSVP

Lunch and Learn Estate Planning 101 — Wednesday, July 18, 10:30 a.m. Join Attorney Nicole Camporeale from Floman DePaola Law Office to learn why estate planning is important to protect you and your family now and after your death. This presentation will cover Last Will and Testament, Durable Power of Attorney, Health Care Instructions, and a Revocable Trust. You will also learn the difference between Probate and Non-Probate property and what you need to know about estate taxes. A light lunch will be provided. RSVP

Fraud Prevention with the Trumbull Police Department — Thursday, July 19, 10:30 a.m. Join the Trumbull Police Department and our Social Services Coordinator, Jennifer Gillis for an informative discussion about preventing scams and fraud. Refreshments will be served. To RSVP, call 203-452-5133.

Lunch and Movie — Friday, July 20, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature Film: The Greatest Showman. Step right up. Movie inspired by the legend and greatest showman there was, P.T.Barnum. Starring: Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron. RSVP

Simplify Your Financial Life — Wednesday, July 25, 10:30 a.m. Join Stephen Archer, Certified Financial Planner, for a presentation about ways to organize and simplify your finances. RSVP

AARP Safe Drivers Course — Friday, July 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $15 members and $20 non-members. Checks only. RSVP

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, July 27, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our July birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. Sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP

Super Bingo — Friday, July 27, 1-3 p.m., (bus leaves at 2:30 p.m.) $5 gift cards and refreshments. RSVP. Sponsored by the Senior Commission and SYNERGY Homecare.

Monitor My Health — Diabetes and Heart Disease Prevention Program. Monday, July 30,1 p.m. Join Dr. Wade, MD, and Dr. Hershberge, ND, L.AC., RN, to discuss the updated, research-based strategies to prevent or delay the onset and progression of diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. RSVP