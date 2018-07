Bright Horizons at Trumbull is hosting their annual Touch a Truck event at Old Mine Park, 198 Old Mine Road, in Trumbull. The event is on Saturday, July 14, from 10 a.m.-noon.

Admissions is free.

The community is asked to support the Trumbull Food Pantry by filling their trunk with food, toiletries or personal care items. At the event, there will be several vehicles for the children to explore: EMS, police car, dump truck, race car, park ranger vehicle, oil truck and garbage truck.