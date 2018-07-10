Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Closed Sundays

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Mindful Meditation at Lunchtime — Monday, July 16, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. QandA. Details online. Free. Register for noon or 1 p.m.

Watercolor Art — Middle and high school kids. Tuesday, July 17, 4:30-6 p.m. Kathy Vincent of ArtSmart Studio returns with watercolor techniques. Create a beautiful watercolor art project. Free. Register.

A Stroll through Italy — Past, Present, and Future. Tuesday, July 17, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Stroll past the richness and diversity of Italy though presenter Millard’s photos. Appreciate not only Italy’s complex past and present culture, but also its future. Personal anecdotes and family history enhance the experience. QandA. Free. Register.

Adult Summer Reading Challenge continues — Complete a game aard to win prizes. Details online.

Teen Summer Reading Monopoly — Teen edition. Kids Going into Grade 6-12. Visit the library to sign up and receive a Monopoly board. Complete reading challenges and attend teen programs to earn raffle tickets. Five teens will each win a $50 Amazon gift card. Rules, deadlines, and details at Children’s section.

Children’s

Magician Ed Popielarczyk — All ages. Thursday, July 12, 6-6:45 p.m. Prepare to be amazed by an incredible magic show. Drop-in.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, June 26, 11-11:30am. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Children’s Summer Reading continues — Register for summer reading and pick up your monopoly game board: read a book, move along the game board, and get monopoly money to buy prizes. Details online.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — Saturday, July 14, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Monday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 18, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, July 16, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Frankenstein 200th Anniversary Workshops — Bioengineering Division, #2 of 3. Ages 6 and up. Monday, July 9, 5-6:30 p.m. Join us to celebrate the anniversary of the novel Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. The workshop will explore different topics from the book and includes hands-on activities. Details online. Register.

Turn It UP — All ages. Wednesday, 18, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, July 11, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Adult Craft: Summer bling earrings — Wednesday, July 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Make natural stone earrings with Swarovski crystals and silver. Jewelry makers with intermediate or some beginner experience are invited. If you can, bring your own tools; others will share. Free. Register.

