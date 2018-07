The children’s 2018 summer concert series will take place at the Long Hill Green Gazebo on Tuesdays at noon.

Performances are suited for children 10-years-of-age and younger. Participation will be encouraged.

July 10 — Les Julian

July 17 — Ryan SanAngelo

July 24 — Tom Weber

July 31 — T-Bone

Aug. 7 — Marcia Lewis

Aug. 14 — Lynn Lewis & Friends