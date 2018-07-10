Suns of Walrus; Beatles Cover Band perform at Town Hall Gazebo July 10

The summer concerts schedule is listed below. All concerts take place on Tuesdays, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the Town Hall Green gazebo. In case of rain, concerts will be held on Thursday of the same week.

Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on. Presented by the Mallett Trust.

July 10 — Suns of Walrus; Beatles Cover Band

July 17 — Steve D’Agostino Band

July 24 — What It Is

July 31 — Bob Button Big Band

Aug. 7 — Nina Etc.

Aug. 14 — Motown Review

Aug. 21 — Mia & The Riff

Aug. 28 — Marc Berger & RIDE

Sept. 2 — The Barons