Trumbull Times

Suns of Walrus; Beatles Cover Band perform at Town Hall Gazebo July 10

By Julie Miller on July 10, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The summer concerts schedule is listed below. All concerts take place on Tuesdays, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the Town Hall Green gazebo. In case of rain, concerts will be held on Thursday of the same week.

Bring lawn chairs or a blanket to sit on. Presented by the Mallett Trust.

July 10 — Suns of Walrus; Beatles Cover Band

July 17 — Steve D’Agostino Band

July 24 — What It Is

July 31 — Bob Button Big Band

Aug. 7 — Nina Etc.

Aug. 14 — Motown Review

Aug. 21 — Mia & The Riff

Aug. 28 — Marc Berger & RIDE

Sept. 2 — The Barons

Related posts:

  1. Free concerts on the Trumbull Town Hall Green start tonight with Raging Gracefully
  2. Trumbull Food Pantry seeking donations
  3. Update on Trumbull outdoor pools and sprinkler lots
  4. The Barons perform in final summer concert on the green

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Legion baseball: Trumbull pitchers post three shutout wins Next Post Binge and Repeat: Harlem’s hero returns
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress