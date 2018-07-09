Trumbull International stars win state tourney opener

A walk-off double propelled the Trumbull Little League 12U All-Star team to a dramatic 12-11 victory over Coginchaug, 12-11, in the Intermediate state championships at Peckham Park in Middlefield on Sunday.

Trumbull will meet Coginchaug in game two with first pitch on Tuesday at 5:45 in Middlefield.

The game was tied at 11 with Trumbull batting in the bottom of the seventh when Cole Galla doubled on a 2-1 count to plate the winning run.

Down 11-6 in the seventh inning, Coginchaug, powered by Ethan Sirios, Allison Strang, Jonathan Brajski, Kiyah Kulpik and Francesco DeVino, sent five runs across to tie the game.

Trumbull got on the board in the first inning when Aiden Stewart singled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs.

Trumbull tallied three more runs in both the second and sixth innings. Ryan Marko, Kevin Seymour and Rowan Johnston each drove in runs.

Joey Sabato started the game for Trumbull and went four innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, striking out four and walking one. Chris Sarlo, Scott Harvey, Ryan Marko and Aiden Stewart all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.

Trumbull tallied 11 hits on the day

Rowan Johnston, Cole Galla and Billy Chappa each managed multiple hits, with Johnston and Galla collecting three each.

each collected three hits to lead Trumbull.

Coginchaug totaled 17 hits.

Allison Strang, Ethan Sirios, Ethan Buford, Jayson Penney, Jonathan Brajski and Jimmy Schafer all had multiple hits.

Coginchaug 0 0 1 0 1 4 5 – 11 17 4

Trumbull 3 3 0 0 2 3 1 – 12 11 3

Records: Trumbull 1-0 Coginchaug 0-1