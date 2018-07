The Trumbull Police Department swore in three new officer candidates July 2 during a ceremony at Town Hall.

The three are: James Kassimis, 29, of Mamaroneck, New York; Caitlin Murphy, 26, of Shelton; and Matthew O’Connor, 24, of Southington. They will attend the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden for 850 hours of classroom and practical training, along with physical fitness conditioning.